Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I really respect every channel, and the News One channel too. I have never closed a single channel in my life. I am personally for freedom of speech, and you know it well. I will never close any channels in my life, I have no right, I don't have an authority for this," he said during a trip to Rivne region on Tuesday, answering a question from a journalist.

