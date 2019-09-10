 Presidents of Ukraine, Estonia and Finland to open YES meeting in Kyiv

Censor.NET reports citing YES press service.

"The 16th Yalta European Strategy (YES) Annual Meeting – "Happiness Now. New Approaches for a World in Crisis" – will be held on September 12-14, 2019 in Kyiv. The plenary sessions will be opened with statements from three presidents – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, and President of Finland Sauli Niinistö," the press service of the forum reports.

The forum’s first day will be devoted to understanding the global challenges of tomorrow and will look at the global political situation and what it means for Europe and Ukraine. The sessions will continue with discussions on the current global economic situation and the crisis of democracy. The concluding panel of the first day will focus on the situation in the Middle East.

Participants of the forum will raise issues of applying the approach of setting citizens’ happiness as a major goal of governments, going beyond traditional policy approaches. Speakers will look at happiness from the points of view of a historian, psychologist, and artist. Top international business leaders will discuss whether business and market economy still serve as enabler of the pursuit of happiness. Global experts will analyze the best practices and innovations of governments who set happiness as their countries’ main goal.

A new global survey on happiness and governance instructed and directed by businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk will be presented at the YES meeting.

Over 400 leading politicians, diplomats, businessmen, civil activists and experts from 26 countries will take part in the conference organized by the international forum, YES, in partnership with the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.