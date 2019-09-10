 Members of so-called 'Self-Defense of Crimea' suspected of torture of Crimean Tatar activist Ametov

Censor.NET reports citing Prosecutor's Office for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea press service.

"More than five years ago, Crimean Tatar activist Reshat Ametov was kidnapped and tortured to death in occupied Crimea. Being against the occupation of the peninsula, he went on a single-person picket and did not return to his family and relatives. The crime was solved due to interaction of the prosecutor's office, police and a human rights organization, and the abductors who were members of the 'Crimean Self-Defense' were notified of charges," Ukrainian prosecutor for Crimea Gunduz Mamedov said in a video message posted on the Facebook page of the Prosecutor's Office for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

According to him, the abduction was orchestrated by "a former member of the Russian army, who also fought in eastern Ukraine [against the Armed Forces of Ukraine]."

The Prosecutor's Office for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea has said on Telegram that two members of the "Crimean Self-Defense" and a former member of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are suspected of committing crime under Part 2 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (participation in activities of an unlawful armed formation) and Part 3 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal imprisonment of a person, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, entailing grave consequences).

"The suspects have been put on the international wanted list," the prosecutors said.

Information that the suspects are wanted was also posted on the website of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine.

As reported, Reshat Ametov, the father of three young children, a Muslim by religion, was abducted early in March 2014 and was later found dead, his death was caused by cruel torture. Previously, he took part in a peaceful protest against the occupation of Crimea by Russian troops.

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People said that the fact of the unlawful detention and forced relocation of Ametov from Simferopol's central square was caught on video by journalists.

