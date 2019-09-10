EN|RU|UK
 113 Ukrainians kept in Russia may be exchanged in 2019

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmyla Denisova stated that 113 Ukrainians, including 89 Crimean Tatars, deterred in Russiaю

Censor.NET reports citing  "1+1".

"Ten political prisoners were pardoned by the president of Ukraine, one, Mr. Bekirov, was released on personal commitment and 24 sailors were released on my personal commitment as a person who is trustworthy, according to the Criminal Procedure Code of Russia," Denisova noted.

Concerning the fact that Ukraine ceded during the exchange, Denisova stated, "there is nothing more important than a person and his/her life".

The ombudsman noted that the exchange of other Ukrainian prisoners may take place this year.

"Exactly Zelenskyi took up positions that the political prisoners should be added to 24 sailors. We do not stop; we hold personal negotiations, president and head of the task group, precisely Mr. Yermak, negotiate to return everyone. Now, we identified 113 people, including 89 Crimean Tatars. The prospect of the swap exists, I believe, it will take place this year," Denisova said.

Earlier Denisova stated that the President’s Office is currently working to provide apartments in Kyiv to political prisoners Oleg Sentsov, Oleksandr Kolchenko, Volodymyr Balukh and Artur Panov.

