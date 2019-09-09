 EU not recognizes Russian ‘elections’ in occupied Crimea

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The European Union does not recognise the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, and continues to condemn this violation of international law. Therefore, the European Union does not recognise the holding of elections in the Crimean peninsula. Anybody elected in the Crimean peninsula claiming to "represent" the populations of Crimea and Sevastopol will not be recognised as representatives of those territories, which are Ukrainian," the statement reads.

The spokesperson emphasized that the European Union remained unwavering in its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

