Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"You know we're going to the U.S. on September 23," Prystaiko said at a joint press conference with Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu in Kyiv on Monday.

The date of Zelenskyi's visit to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump will be announced soon, he said.

Read more: Zelenskyi sees legalization of weapons as premature