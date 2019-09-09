 Nine attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used weapons banned under the Minsk agreements, as well as weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms, to fire at the units of the Joint Forces," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led troops launched eight attacks on Ukrainian positions.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy launched an attack on Ukrainian troops.

Read more: Pompeo expects Zelenskyi to ‘re-energize’ talks in Normandy format

One Ukrainian soldier was injured in the enemy shelling over the past day.