 Ukrainian Politics
 Sentsov, Kolchenko provided with temporary accommodation

It is planned to provide ex-prisoners of Kremlin with permanent accommodation as they cannot return home to occupied Crimea.

Censor.NET reports citing BBC Ukraine.

Released ex-prisoners of Kremlin Oleg Sentsov and Oleksandr Kolchenko were provided with temporary accommodation as BBC reported citing Ukraine’s Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova.

"Now they are in the hospital; we organized the temporary accommodation for Oleg and for Kolchenko," Denisova said when she was asked where released ex-prisoner live.

Denisova noted that the Ukrainian leadership plans to provide permanent accommodation to Kolchenko and Sentsov as they cannot return home to occupied Crimea.

She reminded that Zelensky has set such task.

"Because they have families. For example, Oleg Sentsov has mother, children who want to be with their father. And we discussed this issue yesterday with Mr. Oleg; we will solve it," the ombudsman said.

On September 7, the prisoners’ exchange took place between Kyiv and Moscow in 35 for 35 format.

24 Ukrainian sailors and 11 political prisoners - already ex-political prisoners - captured by Russia over the past five years, returned to Ukraine. Faces of the released Ukrainian seamen, film maker Oleg Sentsov, journalist Roman Sushchenko, Crimean Tatar Edem Bekirov and the rest of former captives were seen in the crowd.

