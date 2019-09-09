 US calls on Russia to fulfill all commitments under Minsk agreements

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The United States welcomes the news of the release of 35 Ukrainians held by Russia, in exchange for 35 prisoners held by Ukraine. We have consistently called for the release of the 24 Ukrainian crewmembers detained by Russia following the November 2018 attack on Ukrainian vessels in the Black Sea near the Kerch Strait, as well as Oleg Sentsov and other political prisoners," the statement reads.

Washington also called on Russia to immediately release all other Ukrainians, "including members of the Crimean Tatar community, who remain unjustly imprisoned."

At the same time, Washington positively noted "signs of a more robust dialogue" between Russia and Ukraine.

"President [Volodymyr] Zelensky has made clear his commitment to achieving a diplomatic solution to the Russia-instigated conflict in eastern Ukraine. We support President Zelensky's effort, and call on Russia to fulfill all of its commitments made under the Minsk agreements," the statement said.

Read more: Pompeo expects Zelenskyi to ‘re-energize’ talks in Normandy format

Ukraine and Russia exchanged detainees in the 35-for-35 format on September 7. The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine called on the Kremlin to release all other Ukrainians and stop aggression against the Ukrainian state.