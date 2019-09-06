EN|RU|UK
 Lukashenko ready to co-host Olympics with Ukraine

Belarus could co-host the Summer Olympics with Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Of course, it is difficult for us to compete with giants [large countries], but I suppose that we could co-host the Olympics with Ukrainians or Russians," he said.

According to Lukashenko, facilities for the Olympic Games in Belarus have already been built, and it is now necessary to construct a national stadium for football and water sports.

Lukashenko noted that in Belarus it is possible to hold the Summer Olympics with the help of Ukrainians or Russians since they have the facilities that Minsk lacks.

