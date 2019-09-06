 Kasko appointed Ukraine's first deputy prosecutor general

Censor.NET reports citing Prosecutor General's Office press service.

"Pursuant to Article 9 of the Law of Ukraine 'On the Prosecutor's Office,' Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka on September 5, 2019, signed an order appointing Vitalii Kasko as first deputy prosecutor general," the statement reads.

Kasko graduated from Ivan Franko National University of Lviv in 1998. In the same year, he started working in the prosecutor's office, namely Lviv Transport Prosecutor's Office.

Between 1999 and 2002, he occupied positions of a senior investigator to the chief of the investigative department at Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office. From 2002 to 2005, he worked as a senior prosecutor at the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine. In 2005-2007, he practiced law. He returned to the Prosecutor General's Office in 2007 to the post of chief of the international and legal department where he worked until 2010. From 2010 to 2014, he worked as a lawyer.

In 2014, he was appointed deputy prosecutor general of Ukraine. He retired in 2016 and continued to practice law.