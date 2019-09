Censor.NET reports, Pompeo said this in an exclusive interview with The Daily Signal.

"We know, Europe knows, we all understand that this was Ukrainian territory, and our mission set couldn’t be clearer," he said.

A readout of Pompeo’s Crimea Declaration in July 2018, posted on the State Department website, says: "The United States rejects Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored."

Read more: Senators ask Trump to give Ukraine $250 mln in security assistance