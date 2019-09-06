EN|RU|UK
 Russian proxies launch 21 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: Ukrainian soldier killed

On September 5, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 21 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used weapons banned under the Minsk agreements, as well as grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, sniper's weapons and small arms to fire at the units of the Joint Forces," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led troops launched 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops five times.

One Ukrainian soldier was killed, and another one was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the invaders have already violated ceasefire twice.

