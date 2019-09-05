 Zelenskyi sets main tasks for High Anti-Corruption Court

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"You know better than me what society expects of your work, the work of the High Anti-Corruption Court. You have a really big challenge today, and it is not just returning the stolen funds to citizens through the punishment of top corrupt officials of our country. It is returning to citizens the feeling and belief that there really is justice in Ukraine," Zelenskyi said at an event to mark the beginning of the court's work in Kyiv on Thursday.

He noted that some issues still remain unresolved regarding the work of the anti-corruption court, including on the limits of jurisdiction, but assured of assistance in resolving the problem.

"I cannot set a task for you, but it seems to me that the task of the High Anti-Corruption Court is very simple – corrupt persons must be punished, whereas the state, society and investors must all be protected," Zelenskyi added.