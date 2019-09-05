 High Anti-Corruption Court starts work

Censor.NET reports citing Ukranews.

The date was determined at a meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court’s judges on May 7, 2019.

From now on, all the corruption cases both new and those that have been heard at court for some time already will have to be passed to the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The number of court’s judges is 38.

11 of them work at the Appeal House of the Court.

The institution is headed by judge Olena Tanasevych.

Read more: Zelenskyi sets main tasks for High Anti-Corruption Court

National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) are calling on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to adopt the bill that obliges the High Anti-Corruption Court to hear the case of only anti-corruption institutions.