Censor.NET reports citing decree №653 / 2019.

The relevant decree was published on the website of the head of state on September 4.

"To appoint Anna Kovalenko to the post of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the document reads.

By another decree, Zelenskyi dismissed Valeriy Kondratiuk from the post of deputy head of the Presidential Administration.

As reported, on June 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi renamed the Presidential Administration to the Presidential Office.