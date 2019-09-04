 Cabinet dismissed great number of deputy ministers, including Suprun

Censor.NET reports citing lb.ua.

"We have dismissed a great number of deputy ministers who have worked in the past government," he said at a briefing following a government meeting on Wednesday, adding that today's cabinet meeting was largely devoted to personnel issues.

Honcharuk said that the officials had been sacked because a new team entered the government and new ministers would form their own teams.

He said that the dismissed deputy ministers also included acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun who fulfilled her duties at the post of first deputy health minister.

"Ms. Ulana [Suprun] exercised her powers as first deputy [minister] if I'm not mistaken, so, of course, we made [that decision] today," he said, when asked whether Suprun was dismissed.

Honcharuk noted that deputy finance ministers had been reappointed since Oksana Markarova remained in her post as finance minister.

The Cabinet of Ministers on September 4 agreed to dismiss Vitali Klitschko from the post of head of Kyiv City State Administration.