 Russian proxies launch ten attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: four Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to launch attacks on Ukrainian defenders," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led troops launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops four times.

Four Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the enemy has already opened fire from grenade launchers and small arms at the Ukrainian positions in the zone of action of tactical force Skhis.