 Merkel invites Ukraine's PM to Berlin

German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated Oleksii Honcharuk on his appointment as Prime Minister of Ukraine, expressed interest in developing Ukrainian-German relations and invited the head of the Ukrainian government to visit Berlin in the nearest time.

Censor.NET reports citing Liga.

"I would be very glad to welcome you soon in Berlin," the text of Merkel's letter to Honcharuk, published on the German government's website on Tuesday, says.

According to her, the German Federal Government will remain a reliable partner for Ukraine and the Ukrainian government in carrying out key reforms in the field of justice, decentralization and the fight against corruption.

"Germany wants to work together in close dialogue with Ukraine on many of the challenges Ukraine faces. The goal remains in that Ukraine can shape its own future with sovereignty and full territorial integrity. Germany is also interested in further deepening bilateral economic relations. We look forward to working with you in this area," the letter says.

