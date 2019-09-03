 Zelenskyi: no more 'caste of untouchables' in Ukraine society

Censor.NET reports citing Zelenskyi's post on Facebook.

"When assuming the post of the president, I said: our national idea is together do impossible. Today we have received confirmation. 373 votes in favor of what was considered impossible for more than 20 years – the abolition of parliamentary immunity," he wrote on his Facebook page, commenting the results of the vote for the abolition of parliamentary immunity on Tuesday.

Zelenskyш thanked the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, as well as other factions that kept the promise to their voters.

"I say thanks to the lawmakers on behalf of the Ukrainian people. Thanks to all the Ukrainians who believed our team. We today proved that we won't let you down. We have a parliament in which the deputies will not hide from the law, and a society in which there will no longer be a "caste of untouchables," he said.

The president said that "this is only the beginning": "We are building a new Ukraine, do not switch!"