 Court extends arrest of DPR’s ex-air defense head Tsemakh

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrnews.

At the same time, the lawyer refused to comment on alleged participation of Tsemakh in hostage exchange with the Russian Federation.

According to some mass media companies, Russia is demanding that Ukraine provide Tsemakh within the framework of the hostage exchange.

The Kingdom of the Netherlands is asking Ukraine not to provide him to Russia.

Read more: Six EU member countries demand that Russia release Ukrainian sailors

In June, Ukrainian secret services detained Tsemakh in occupied Snizhne (Donetsk region) and brought him into the Ukraine-controlled territory.

A court in Kyiv arrested him until late August.