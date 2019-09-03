EN|RU|UK
 Russian proxies launch 15 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: Ukrainian soldier killed

On September 2, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 15 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to launch attacks on Ukrainian defenders," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led troops launched 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops three times.

One Ukrainian soldier was killed, and another one was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the invaders have already violated ceasefire twice.

