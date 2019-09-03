EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics, Economics
  2980
All about:Zelenskyi (296) Cabinet of Ministers (660)

 Zelenskyi instructs government and parliament to improve business climate in country

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has instructed the new Government in cooperation with the new Parliament to improve the business climate in the country.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

During a meeting with the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers and the law enforcement bodies on Monday, the head of state noted that in order to stimulate investments, the Parliament should adopt a law on concessions and a law on the lease of state and communal property (new version) by October 1, 2019. It should also adopt a law stimulating investment activity in Ukraine and strengthening the protection of foreign investment by January 1, 2020.

In addition, by December 1, 2019, the Government must hold negotiations and sign production sharing agreements with winners of the competition for subsoil use.

The president also stated that in order to improve the business climate in the country, it was necessary to create conditions for commercial banks to reduce lending rates, the availability of mortgages and lending to business by October 1, 2019.

Read more: Parliament approves new Cabinet of Ministers

At the same time, the head of state commissioned the Cabinet of Ministers to submit a bill on the Financial Investigation Service to the Verkhovna Rada by October 1. The Parliament was commissioned to adopt this document by December 1.

The president stressed the importance of de-shadowing the economy. For this end, it is necessary to submit to the Parliament the draft laws on the legalization of gambling and amber production by October 1. These documents must be approved by December 1.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3146034
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up