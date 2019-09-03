 Zelenskyi instructs government and parliament to improve business climate in country

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

During a meeting with the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers and the law enforcement bodies on Monday, the head of state noted that in order to stimulate investments, the Parliament should adopt a law on concessions and a law on the lease of state and communal property (new version) by October 1, 2019. It should also adopt a law stimulating investment activity in Ukraine and strengthening the protection of foreign investment by January 1, 2020.

In addition, by December 1, 2019, the Government must hold negotiations and sign production sharing agreements with winners of the competition for subsoil use.

The president also stated that in order to improve the business climate in the country, it was necessary to create conditions for commercial banks to reduce lending rates, the availability of mortgages and lending to business by October 1, 2019.

At the same time, the head of state commissioned the Cabinet of Ministers to submit a bill on the Financial Investigation Service to the Verkhovna Rada by October 1. The Parliament was commissioned to adopt this document by December 1.

The president stressed the importance of de-shadowing the economy. For this end, it is necessary to submit to the Parliament the draft laws on the legalization of gambling and amber production by October 1. These documents must be approved by December 1.