 Zelenskyi orders to adopt concept of Ukraine’s Security Service reforming

Censor.NET reports citing UNN.

"The reforming of the SBU. To adopt the concept of the reforming of the SBU, provide the holistic view of the Ukrainian special service at all directions and prospects of the development. To adopt the law on the amendment of the law of Ukraine on the SBU. The new edition. As the assignments of the Constitution of Ukraine, the laws of Ukraine on the national security and the operational environment in the state dictate," the president said.

Moreover, Zelenskyi ordered to adopt the law on the protection of the secret information. According to the president, it is necessary to consider the requests of the foreign partners maximally and not to impede the fulfillment of the SBU tasks.

Besides, the Ukrainian leader ordered to activate "the work on the fulfillment of the events on the implementation of the concept of the provision of the counter-intelligence regime in Ukraine".