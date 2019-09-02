 Government meetings to be held behind closed doors – prime minister

As reported by Censor.NET.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk stated this at a government meeting on Monday, September 2.

"Government meetings should not be turned into shows. This is very important. Therefore, we will change the format of government meetings. We will communicate with the press based on the results of the work. First, we will work with ministers in a normal mode, which is adequate to the situation in the country on the territory of which hostilities are still being conducted. This is a very serious issue. But after the government meeting, we will talk with representatives of the media outlets, report on our decisions and answer their questions," Honcharuk said.

Read more: Bohdan submits lawsuit against journalists of Schemes TV Show