 Main task of government is to increase Ukraine’s economy by 40% – Honcharuk

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this during a meeting with the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, the government and law enforcement agencies at the Office of the President on Monday.

"The main goals for the next five years have been set before the government. The first one is economic growth. We set a goal for the economy of Ukraine to grow by at least 40% over the next five years. This is a very ambitious but realistic goal. For this purpose, we created a serious team in the Economy Ministry, which has already begun to work on this task. According to our estimates, this will contribute to the creation of about a million new jobs," Honcharuk said.

Read more: Ukraine imposed 12 restrictive measures against Russian goods, Deputy PM Kubiv says