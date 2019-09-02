EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Society
  3573
Related materials:
All about:bridge (34) JCCC (54) Stanytsia Luhanska (7)

 Dismantling of last fortification takes place in Stanytsia Luhanska

The dismantling of the last fortification takes place near the destroyed bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

The Ukrainian side is ready to begin the works on the restoration of the bridge. According to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, the militants do not hold the dismantling of their fortifications.

"As of 9 a.m., the armed formations of the Russian Federation and their mercenaries do not hold the engineering works on the dismantling; conversely, the strengthening of the temporary structure of blue colour with a sign Joint Center for Control and Coordination takes place," the message said.

Read more: 15 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

The Ukrainian military strengthens their positions and equips the team sites at the contact lime to "provide an adequate response to the militants" in case of the escalation.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3145859
 
 
Censor.NETNewsSociety
 
 
 
 
 
 up