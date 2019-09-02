 Dismantling of last fortification takes place in Stanytsia Luhanska

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

The Ukrainian side is ready to begin the works on the restoration of the bridge. According to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, the militants do not hold the dismantling of their fortifications.

"As of 9 a.m., the armed formations of the Russian Federation and their mercenaries do not hold the engineering works on the dismantling; conversely, the strengthening of the temporary structure of blue colour with a sign Joint Center for Control and Coordination takes place," the message said.

Read more: 15 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

The Ukrainian military strengthens their positions and equips the team sites at the contact lime to "provide an adequate response to the militants" in case of the escalation.