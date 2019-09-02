 New minister boasts of progress in anti-raiding efforts

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

In a Facebook posting, he explained that open data on legal entities is now being published daily, rather than weekly: "Why is it important? Often, a company is raided through a sudden change of ownership or top managers, while the real owners remain oblivious of the fact. There are several companies in Ukraine that allow tracking such changes for free – OpenDataBot, PrivatBank, YouControl, Liga, and Vkursi. And while previously, a victim of raiding could only in a week find out about unexpected changes in their company, which was too late (during this time the company could be resold, assets could be siphoned, etc), now such delay will be up to one day."

Dubilet recommended that owners of businesses sign up for one of the services listed above for free "to sleep a little safer". Also, according to the new minister, information on altered status now works for all companies, not just those who signed up.

"OpenDataBot now sends SMS messages to everyone who had some changes (the phone is taken from the same database, therefore it is important to submit actual contacts), while PrivatBank sends them to all its customers," Dubilet said.

The Minister also noted that businesses now have an opportunity to file complaints with the Anti-Raiding Commission online, through iGov, thus evading a bureaucratic maze of paperwork and not worrying about the application being potentially turned down for formal reasons.

The application can even be filed without lawyers' help.