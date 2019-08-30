 National Bank's ex-Head Hontareva hit by car in London

Censor.NET reports citing "LIGA.net".

"I was hit by a car at the pedestrian crossing in the center of London and now I'm in the hospital," Hontareva said.

The woman added that law enforcers are investigating whether it was an accident or demands addressed to her has started to come true.

Read more: NBU's Hontareva pleads not guilty of hryvnia fall

As was reported earlier, The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dismissed Valeria Hontareva from the post of the Head of National Bank of Ukraine. 342 MPs supported the decision. She held the post from June 2014 until March 2018.