Censor.NET reports citing head of state press service.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on August 29; [the call] lasted for 90 minutes. [...] Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed the intention to hold a Normandy-format meeting in the near future," the statement said.

Read more: Zelenskyi, Merkel discuss Russia's possible return to G7