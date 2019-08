Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk said this at a briefing on Friday.

"The enemy fired at the Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) from the occupied Uzhivka. We are sad to announce that one Ukrainian soldier was killed during today's enemy shelling," he said.

