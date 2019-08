Censor.NET reports citing head of state press service.

"The visit’s program includes meetings of Zelenskyi with Andrzej Duda, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Marshal of the Senate Stanisław Karczewski, and businessmen," the statement says.

On September 1, the president will take part in memorial events in Warsaw on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two. He will also hold a series of meetings with foreign leaders.

