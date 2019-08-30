 Prisoners swap: Ukrainian political prisoners, POW sailors on their way home

As reported by Censor.NET.

He reposted a Facebook post by Anna Isliamova, a Ukrainian Parliament staffer.

"The swap is complete. Sailors, Karpiuk, Balukh, Hryb are flying home! We're waiting," the original post says.

According to some media reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi was set to personally meet the released Ukrainians at Kyiv's Zhuliany Airport.

Meanwhile, relatives of some POW sailors have already set off for Kyiv after being informed that the sailors had already arrived in Ukraine. Their location was not specified, while the source said a meeting at the airport had not been planned.