 Parliament approves new Cabinet of Ministers

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

A total of 281 MPs voted in favor of the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers at the first meeting of the first session of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation on Thursday, August 29,

At the suggestion of Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk the Cabinet of Ministers includes the following ministers:

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba ;

; Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov ;

; Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Dmytro Dubilet ;

; Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine Tymofii Mylovanov ;

; Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska ;

; Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova ;

; Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine Oleksii Orzhel ;

; Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Kryklii ;

; Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Olena Babak ;

; Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Hanna Novosad ;

; Minister of Health of Ukraine Zoryana Skaletska ;

; Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of Ukraine Volodymyr Borodyanskyi ;

; Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Yulia Sokolovska ;

; Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov ;

; Minister for Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine Oksana Kolyada.

In the new government, some ministries have been merged. In particular, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food; the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Ecology; the Ministry of Veterans and the Ministry of Temporarily Occupied Territories; the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. However, the government does not have the Ministry of Information Policy.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Oleksiy Honcharuk as Prime Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and Andrii Zahorodniuk as Defense Minister of Ukraine.