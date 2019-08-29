EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  19265
Related materials:
All about:Cabinet of Ministers (655) Prime Minister (60) Oleksii Honcharuk (2)

 Oleksii Honcharuk elected as Prime Minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Oleksii Honcharuk as Prime Minister of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"To appoint Oleksii V. Honcharuk to the position of Ukraine’s Prime Minister," the message said.

Honcharuk is the Deputy Head of the President’s Office. He is a lawyer, who has been working as a managing partner at one of the law firms. In 2014, he was running for MP from Power of the People party. He was also non-staff advisor of scandalous Minister of Ecology Igor Shevchenko.

Read more: Parliament elects Olena Kondratiuk as deputy speaker

Later Honcharuk worked as the advisor of First Vice Premier Stepan Kubiv. In 2015, he headed the office of BRDO, which is financed by the EU.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3145377
 
   
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up