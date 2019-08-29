 Oleksii Honcharuk elected as Prime Minister

As reported by Censor.NET.

"To appoint Oleksii V. Honcharuk to the position of Ukraine’s Prime Minister," the message said.

Honcharuk is the Deputy Head of the President’s Office. He is a lawyer, who has been working as a managing partner at one of the law firms. In 2014, he was running for MP from Power of the People party. He was also non-staff advisor of scandalous Minister of Ecology Igor Shevchenko.

Later Honcharuk worked as the advisor of First Vice Premier Stepan Kubiv. In 2015, he headed the office of BRDO, which is financed by the EU.