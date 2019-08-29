EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics, Incidents
  7276
All about:Bogatyreva (17) Pre-Trial Detention Center (65)

 MP Novinskyi bails out ex-official Bohatyryova

Ex-Healthcare Minister of Ukraine Raisa Bohatyryova taken into custody was bailed out.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrnews.

MP Vadym Novinskyi provided the bail in the sum of $237.896.

Raisa Bohatyryova was detained at the airport on August 27.

Raisa Bohatyryova who served during the rule of ex-president Yanukovych escaped from Ukraine in 2014 and fled from justice for almost five years; according to Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, she is suspected in the embezzlement of state funds while providing licenses to purchase medications.

Read more: Court in Crimea releases Crimean Tatar activist Bekirov

In November 2016, the court let the Prosecutor General's Office begin the investigation against Bohatyryova in absentia.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3145336
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up