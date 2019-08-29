 MP Novinskyi bails out ex-official Bohatyryova

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrnews.
MP Vadym Novinskyi provided the bail in the sum of $237.896.
Raisa Bohatyryova was detained at the airport on August 27.
Raisa Bohatyryova who served during the rule of ex-president Yanukovych escaped from Ukraine in 2014 and fled from justice for almost five years; according to Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, she is suspected in the embezzlement of state funds while providing licenses to purchase medications.
In November 2016, the court let the Prosecutor General's Office begin the investigation against Bohatyryova in absentia.