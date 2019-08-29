EN|RU|UK
 Ukrainian Politics
 Razumkov elected as Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

MP, Chairman of the Servant of the People party Dmytro Razumkov has been elected as the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

382 MPs supported a corresponding decision.

Dmytro Razumkov was born in the town of Berdychiv, Zhytomyr region, on October 8, 1983. He graduated from the Kyiv Institute of International Relations with a degree in "International Economic Relations" and from the National University of the State Tax Service with a degree in "Law".

Razumkov has worked as political technologist and political analyst, the managing partner and director of the Ukrainian Politconsulting Group. He held senior positions in the commercial and public sectors, as well as in political parties. Razumkov has been working in election campaigns since 2006.

Read more: Parubii signs Electoral Code

In the 2019 presidential campaign, Dmytro Razumkov was the speaker of the election headquarters of the candidate for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3145334
 
   
