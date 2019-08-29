EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Incidents
  4418
Related materials:
All about:release (31) Sentsov (100)

 Sentsov transferred to Butyrskaya prison

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov, who had been convicted of terrorism, was transferred to Moscow's Detention Facility No. 2, also known as the Butyrskaya prison.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Sentsov has been transferred from a penitentiary in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, where he was serving time, to the Butyrskaya prison in Moscow," the source said.

The media said earlier that the filmmaker, whose release from prison had been urged by the Ukrainian authorities and a number of international organizations, was included in the number of captives to be exchanged between Russia and Ukraine.

Read more: Sushchenko could be exchanged or returned to Ukraine for serving time there

"He has been transferred to Moscow within the framework of the ongoing exchange process," the source told Interfax.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3145235
 
   
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up