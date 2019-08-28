EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi meets Bolton - Ukraine would welcome US joining Normandy format. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has held a meeting with Assistant to the U.S. President for National Security Affairs John Bolton to discuss priority measures to strengthen strategic partnership between the two countries, in particular, preparation of bilateral negotiations at the level of the heads of state.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"The president of Ukraine expressed hope that the United States would be more involved in the negotiation process regarding Donbas."

"Ukraine would welcome the accession of the United States to the Normandy format," the website of the President's Office said, citing Zelenskyi.

In addition, the report says they discussed the possibility of deepening Ukrainian-American cooperation in the field of security and defense, energy security, as well as in reforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian defense industry.

Zelenskyi noted the importance of the consolidated position of the United States and other partners of Ukraine to ensure the release of Ukrainian sailors and other illegally detained citizens.

