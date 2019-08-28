 Vyshynskyi released from custody. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

"The Kyiv Court of Appeal revoked the judgment of the Podilsky District Court in Kyiv on the extension of the period of detention for Vyshynsky and changed the pre-trial restriction for personal responsibility," Kateryna Didenko, the press secretary of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, said in the comments to Ukrinform.

According to the ruling, Vyshynskyi is obliged to appear in court at the first request, notify if he changes his place of residence and refrain from communicating with the witnesses in his case.

As reported, on March 6, 2019, the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, following the results of the pre-trial investigation, sent to the Podilsky District Court in Kyiv an indictment against the editor-in-chief of the unregistered organization "RIA Novosti Ukraine", Kirill Vyshynskyi, who is charged with treason, spread of information calling for violent change and overthrow of the constitutional order, seizure of state power by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, spread of information calling for deliberate action to change the borders of the territory and the state border of Ukraine to violate the order established by the Constitution of Ukraine, combined with the incitement of national hatred and hatred, the degradation of national honor and dignity, the acquisition and storage of firearms.

Vyshynskyi was detained in Kyiv on May 15, 2018. The investigation helped obtain evidence that information posted on RIA Novosti Ukraine's website contained appeals aimed at undermining the sovereignty, territorial integrity and integrity of Ukraine, state and information security.

Vyshynskyi was arrested without the right to post bail and declared a high treason suspect. He could be imprisoned for 15 years. Vyshynskyi renounced Ukrainian citizenship and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for protection.

