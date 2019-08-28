 Trump’s advisor supposes US could participate in Normandy format talks

Censor.NET reports citing Radio Svoboda.

"The United States and I’m sure Great Britain would be happy to participate [in the Normandy format talks] as well, and that will be a question for the government of Ukraine to decide what they think is the most advantageous way to proceed. But we’d be happy to support it," Bolton said.

He added that President Zelensky would be able to discuss this issue with his American counterpart Donald Trump at a meeting in Warsaw.

"I think that resolving the issues of Donbas and Crimea, as well as more global issues like the role of Russia in Europe, the use of military force in post-war Europe are interesting for the United States. This is not only a European topic. These are global issues. The United States participated in two world wars on the European continent in the last century, which is why we supported the creation of NATO after World War II to be sure that the third such war will not happen on the continent. Therefore, I really think that the United States has a great interest in what is happening between Ukraine and Russia, so if President Zelensky considers that we should participate in finding a way out of the situation that has developed, we should consider this option," US President Donald Trump's national security advisor emphasized.