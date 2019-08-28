 Russian proxies launch ten attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired mounted antitank grenade launcher and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); under-barrel grenade launchers – near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); small arms – outside Lebedynske(16km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Ukrainian troops came under 82mm mortar, automatic grenade launcher and heavy machine gun fire near Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded over the past day.

Today, the enemy has not opened fire yet.