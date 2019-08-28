 Ex-health minister Bohatyriova detained when returning to Kyiv

As reported by Censor.NET.

As reported, the Holosiyivsky District Court in Kyiv ruled on August 14 that the Kyiv prosecutor’s office had to close the criminal proceedings against former health minister Rayisa Bohatyriova as, according to the court, the term of pre-trial investigation had expired and subsequent investigative steps were impossible. In turn, the prosecutor's office stated that they intended to appeal against the court ruling.

Rayisa Bohatyriova held the position of the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - the Minister of Health in February-December 2012 and the position of the Minister of Health from December 2012 to February 2014.

In October 2014, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine put Bohatyriova on wanted list. On January 12, 2015, she was put on the international wanted list. Her whereabouts were unknown until yesterday.

Bohatyriova is charged with the embezzlement of public funds on a particularly large scale.