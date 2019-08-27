 Parubii signs Electoral Code

Censor.NET reports citing his Twitter post.

"The head of the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine signed the Electoral Code with open lists today. This gave me the opportunity to sign the law, and I did it without delay. Thanks to every MP who voted for the Electoral Code," the speaker wrote on Twitter.

Verkhovna Rada approved the new Electoral Code at second reading on July 11. A total of 230 MPs voted for the document, with at least 226 votes required to pass the bill.

Read more: SBU, SBI block testing of touch button in Rada

The document combines five current laws: "On Elections of People's Deputies of Ukraine," "On Elections of the President of Ukraine," "On Local Elections," "On the Central Election Commission" and "On the State Register of Voters." It consists of three books - the general principles of holding all elections, nationwide elections (presidential and parliamentary ones), and the procedure for holding local elections.



