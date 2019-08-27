EN|RU|UK
 Macron: Europe has to rethink relations with Russia

French leader Emmanuel Macron claimed that the country needs to activate the diplomatic efforts in Russia so as to revise relations with this country, otherwise one can find itself amidst the Cold War again.

According to the French President, these efforts are necessary to develop a common European strategy towards Russia.

"In a broad diplomatic speech Tuesday, Macron warned that pushing Russia farther away is a "deep strategic error." He said Europe's "weaknesses and mistakes" have helped lead Russia to boost its alliance with China and revive its influence in Syria, Libya and around Africa. Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin met last week and vowed to give a new boost to peace talks with Ukraine", the British outlet wrote.

'I'm sure we need to re-shuffle the cards, setting an honest and demanding dialogue with Russia", he said.

The French leader also confirmed that in the next few days, French ministers of defense and foreign affairs, Florence Parly and Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Russia to restore the 2+2 format talks.

Previously, the Russian side claimed that the visit will take place on September 9.

