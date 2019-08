Censor.NET reports citing US Embassy Kyiv post on Twitter.

"We are pleased to welcome National Security Advisor John Bolton back to Kyiv!" reads the statement.

According to the Embassy, Ambassador Bolton has arrived in Kyiv "to underscore U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic path. He looks forward to productive meetings with Ukrainian officials."

John Bolton expressed support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.