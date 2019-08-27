 12 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired grenade launchers of different systems and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); heavy machine guns – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held grenade launchers – in the area of Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); automatic grenade launcher – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

One serviceman of the Joint Forces was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have opened fire from mounted antitank grenade launcher and small arms in the area of Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol).