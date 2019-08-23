 Kremlin announces start of Putin-Zelenskyi dialogue

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"So far, we are stating the start of a dialogue between two presidents, we are stating certain contacts that are being made to develop these talks and the understandings reached during them," Peskov commented on the question of how to assess relations between Russia and Ukraine amid news about the upcoming prisoner swap.

Peskov also confirmed contacts on the swap of prisoners between the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said the first results on the prisoner swap between Ukraine and the Russian Federation should be in the coming days.