 Ukraine-Russia exchange of captives: Zelenskyi expects first results within next several days

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said so talking to the reporters.

"We're expecting results, step by step. The first results should appear in the coming days. I don't want to guess at the future", he said.

The president added that he personally took care of this issue.

"I'm asking the media: no rumors, please. I've been working on it for two months now. Just let me do my job", Zelenskyi said.

Tatyana Moskalkova, the Russian ombudsman came to Kyiv on August 23. The goal of her visit has not been disclosed.

Previously, the media said that in late August, Russia could bring the captured Ukrainian sailors back home. The 24 seamen were captured by Russian special service workers in the Kerch Strait in November 2018. Some reporters assumed that Russia could exchange the sailors on Kyrylo Vyshnysky, the ex-Editor-in-Chief of RIA Novosti news agency; he was arrested in May 2018 under charges with state treason.