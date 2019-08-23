EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  1399
All about:Russia (6056) USA (1975) Mike Pompeo (11)

 US to continue to confront Russian aggression in Europe

The United States and Canada must continue to confront Russian aggression in Europe.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said this during a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in Ottawa, Canada, on August 22, according to the press report of the US Department of State.

"Even as we stand shoulder to shoulder on these many areas of common ground, we can do more, and I know that we will. In Eastern Europe we must continue to stand with our NATO allies in the face of ongoing Russian aggression," Pompeo said.

At the same time, he called on Canada to increase defense spending.

"We also discussed the importance of Canada meetings its commitment, its Wales Pledge of 2 percent of GDP on national defense. It can set a powerful example for all of our European partners in our collective defense," he said.

Read more: Trump renews call for Russia to join G-7 group

As reported, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Thursday paid a one-day visit to Ottawa, where he met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3144324
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up